DEED holds rountable focusing on increasing vaccine accesibility

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn- Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development, also known as DEED, held a roundtable on Friday focused on increasing vaccine accessibility for manufacturing employees.

Its commissioner, Steve Grove, met with manufacturers to discuss the importance of the state's manufacturing employees receiving the vacine.

"Over three hundred thousand Minnesotans work in manufacturing and them getting vaccinated means they can increase productivity on their manufacturing floors, they can return more safely to work, and they can recruit more new employees as our industries grow," explained Grove.

With over 3,000 Minnesotans working in the industry, manufacturing is Minnesota's second-largest industry and Grove wants as many of its manufacturers vaccinated as possible. He believes getting the shot will help the industry return to normal.

Managers are evening finding ways to motivate those who are skeptical of receiving the vaccine, get it.

"They have posters around their sites encouraging people to get vaccinated, their gathering peer groups with each other so those on the fence can hear from those who got the vaccine and hear that it is really pretty simple and effective, and they are just putting incentives out there," said Grove.

Grove is encouraging every manufacturing worker to sign up on vaccine connector which can be found here.