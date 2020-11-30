DEED: Olmsted County lost 3,800 available workers in recent months

OLMSTED Co., Minn. - Rochester is seeing a drop in its labor force as workers leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development Olmsted County lost 3,800 available workers from August to October of this year which regional analysis & outreach manager Cameron Macht says isn't typical.

Normally Macht says there's a slight uptick in those labor force numbers during this period.

DEED also says the southeast region has the third lowest unemployment rate across the state. The jobless rate for Olmsted County was at 3.6% in October.

Macht says the challenge is making sure we can get the pandemic under control to make people feel safe going back to work.

He explained, "Our theory is that people are likely dropping out to take care of children if they have school aged children and they need to help them with their school work or to stay home and take care of sick relatives or people who might have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also might just be people who have uncertainty and aren't ready to come back into the labor market until they feel the COVID-19 pandemic is more under control."

DEED also says workers may need to reconsider their field of work such as leisure and hospitality employees considering transitioning to home health aides or nursing assistants.