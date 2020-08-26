DEED: Olmsted County jobless rate at 7%

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It may be happening slowly but it appears the job market in Rochester is beginning to recover from the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19.

Olmsted County’s unemployment, though, remains higher than normal.

According to Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development Olmsted County’s July jobless rate was at 7% which, while significantly higher than it was pre-pandemic, is still down more than a point and a half from June.

DEED also estimates the Rochester area has lost about 10,000 jobs compared to July of last year.

That’s about 3,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 5,000 jobs in education and healthcare services.

There is good news though as regional analysis and outreach manager Cameron Macht says there are signs jobs are rebounding.

He added, “We're definitely already starting to see a rebound in a lot of those areas and even leisure and hospitality and healthcare saw job increases between June and July.”

In more good news those filing for unemployment benefits dropped from 12,100 filing in early May down to around 5,400 filing continuing claims in August.

Macht explained, “It's less than half of where we were at during the peak which is a pretty good sign and the overall trend in continuing claims is dropping. This past month we've seen them drop faster than we did in June or July.”

DEED also says there are well over 500 jobs posted in Olmsted County. Many of those are in the healthcare field.