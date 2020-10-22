DEED: #GoodJobsNow campaign highlights available jobs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you lost your job due to the coronavirus pandemic are still looking for work the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development wants to help.

DEED has launched a new 'Good Jobs Now' campaign. The goal is to highlight available jobs across the state to ensure anyone looking for work has access to opportunities.

In a virtual announcement DEED commissioner Steve Grove highlighted the need for a clear path to hiring opportunities.

Grove says the campaign is a new resource that will feature videos from Minnesota businesses and other helpful content for job seekers.

He added, “We do want to highlight both what is available in the market but also how we can help people get those jobs so we've been posting the top 30 industry sectors that have been available on our website over the past several months and we want to kind of bring that to light.”

During the webinar Grove also promoted manufacturing jobs saying their a good option for job seekers since many are high-paying with room for career advancement.

DEED is asking companies to showcase their available jobs by creating videos or social media posts with the hashtag: #GoodJobsNow and DEED will promote them.