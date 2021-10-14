DEED announces first round of Main Street Economic Revitalization awards

KIMT NEWS 3.- The Department of Employment and Economic Development held a virtual press conference this morning with statewide partners to call attention to those receiving grants from the agency.

The winners were from all over the state including Rochester. Any organization that has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and other challenges since March 15 2020 was eligible. This includes Destination Medical Center in The Med City. They received $3,120,000 from DEED.

Other winners include African Career, Education & Resource, Inc, Duluth Local Initiatives Support Corporation Inc, and The Minneapolis Foundation.

The money will be used to establish programs within specific communities that will fund economic development and redevelopment projects.