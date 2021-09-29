DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is issuing a rare “Public Safety Alert” over a sharp increase in deadly counterfeit pills.

The DEA says the fake pills, made to look like legitimate prescription medications, often contain deadly amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Over 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized by the agency so far this year, representing a 430% increase since 2019.

"If you're taking a pill and you don't know where it came from, it wasn't prescribed specifically for you, it wasn't picked up at a legitimate pharmacy, you're truly playing a game of Russian roulette," said Emily Murray of the DEA's Omaha Division. "Just in Minnesota, in 2018, we seized 1500 pills, or a little less than that, so to go in three years up to 74,000 pills is a really big jump."



In Iowa, the DEA says it has seized approximately 15,000 counterfeit pills in 2021, an increase from the roughly 4,000 pills seized in 2020. Lab testing conducted by the agency found 2-in-5 seized pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

“The United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine,” says Anne Milgram, Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before. In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose. DEA is focusing resources on taking down the violent drug traffickers causing the greatest harm and posing the greatest threat to the safety and health of Americans. Today, we are alerting the public to this danger so that people have the information they need to protect themselves and their children.”

Law enforcement says counterfeit pills are illegally manufactured by criminals and are made to look like real prescription opioid medications such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®). The DEA says fake prescription pills are widely accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms – making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors.

Federal officials say the vast majority of counterfeit pills brought into the United States are produced in Mexico, and China is supplying chemicals for the manufacturing of fentanyl in Mexico.

“Across our five state Division, we’ve seen a staggering influx in counterfeit pills,” says DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King. “This is not an East Coast or West Coast problem, but one that the entire nation is facing. We’re seeing these pills in our own Midwestern communities. By raising awareness to this alarming trend, we’re hopeful that we can save families the heartache of losing a loved one. Every life is precious and we want to prevent as many people as possible from making a choice that has permanent repercussions.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States last year. Authorities say fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver of this alarming increase in overdose deaths. Drug poisonings involving methamphetamine, increasingly found to be pressed into counterfeit pills, also continue to rise as illegal pills containing methamphetamine become more widespread.