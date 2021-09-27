DEA issues Public Safety Alert over phony prescription pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is issuing a rare “Public Safety Alert” over the explosion in potentially lethal counterfeit prescription pills.

The DEA says fake pills that look like legitimate prescription drugs but actually contain deadly amounts of fentanyl are being mass produced in lags and deceptively sold by criminal networks. The DEA says more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized so far in 2021, more than the total seized in the previous two years, and lab testing shows a dramatic rise in the number of pills containing a deadly dose of fentanyl.

“The United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine,” says Anne Milgram, Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before. In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose. DEA is focusing resources on taking down the violent drug traffickers causing the greatest harm and posing the greatest threat to the safety and health of Americans. Today, we are alerting the public to this danger so that people have the information they need to protect themselves and their children.”

Law enforcement says counterfeit pills are illegally manufactured by criminals and are made to look like real prescription opioid medications such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®). The DEA says fake prescription pills are widely accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms – making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors.

Federal officials say the vast majority of counterfeit pills brought into the United States are produced in Mexico, and China is supplying chemicals for the manufacturing of fentanyl in Mexico.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States last year. Authorities say fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver of this alarming increase in overdose deaths. Drug poisonings involving methamphetamine, increasingly found to be pressed into counterfeit pills, also continue to rise as illegal pills containing methamphetamine become more widespread.