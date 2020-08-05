DCI: Fort Dodge woman wielding knives fatally shot by police

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa state police say a Fort Dodge woman who was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives has been shot and killed by police.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Tuesday night, after Webster County officials received a 911 call about the woman.

The department's Division of Criminal Investigation says deputies from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and a Fort Dodge police officer responded, and during their interaction, the woman was shot and killed.