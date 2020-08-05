DCI: Fort Dodge woman wielding knives fatally shot by police

Iowa state police say a Fort Dodge woman who was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives has been shot and killed by police.
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 9:28 AM
