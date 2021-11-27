Clear

Cyclones upset #9 Memphis, 78-59

Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur (22) reacts after making a 3-point basket and being fouled during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Iowa State wo
Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur (22) reacts after making a 3-point basket and being fouled during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Iowa State wo

ISU wins NIT Season Tip-Off tournament.

Posted: Nov 27, 2021 10:18 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 30 points and led Iowa State to a 78-59 win over No. 9 Memphis in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Kalscheur was named MVP of the tournament. Tristan and Aljaz Kunc each scored 11 points for the Cyclones, who led by five points at halftime and increased their advantage to as much as 25 in the second half. Emoni Bates led Memphis (5-1) with 12 points and Landers Nolley II scored 11.

Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers entered as an 11 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But the Cyclones were not fazed by their more celebrated opponent.

