Cyclones lose 7th straight, 79-72 to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Austin Reaves returned to action to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold off Iowa State 79-72 for the Cyclones’ seventh straight loss.

Reaves had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists Saturday. Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points, Umoja Gibson added 18 points and Brady Manek had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners bounced back from a close loss at No. 10 Texas Tech.

Rasir Bolton scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Cyclones.