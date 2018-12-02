Clear

Cyclones heading to the Alamo Bowl

ISU logo

Will take on Washington State out of the Pac-12.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)  Iowa State (8-4, Big 12) vs Washington State (10-2, Pac-12), Dec. 28, 9 p.m. EST

LOCATION: San Antonio

TOP PLAYERS

Iowa State: RB David Montgomery, 1,092 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns

Washington State: QB Gardner Minshew, 4,477 yards passing, 36 touchdowns

NOTABLE

Iowa State: The Cyclones won seven out of their last eight games after a 1-3 start and finished with their best-ever record, 6-3, in the Big 12.

Washington State: The Cougars' seven-game winning streak — and faint playoff hopes — were dashed in a 28-15 loss to Washington in the Apple Cup on Nov. 23.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Iowa State: 13th bowl appearance, first appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Washington State: 14th bowl appearance, second appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

