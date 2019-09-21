Clear

Cyclones crunch Louisiana-Monroe, 72-20

QB Purdy ties a school record for touchdowns in a game.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Brock Purdy threw for a career-high 435 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns and Iowa State throttled Louisiana-Monroe 72-20 on Saturday.

Purdy tossed three touchdown passes and ran for 75 yards and three TDs for the Cyclones (2-1), becoming the first player in school history to surpass 500 yards of total offense.

Iowa State finished with a school-best 714 yards, breaking a record it set in 1949.

Purdy pushed a 14-point halftime lead to 48-20 with three touchdowns in the third quarter. Purdy ran it in from 13 yards out, found Deshaunte Jones for an 84-yard TD connection and hit Sean Shaw from 12 yards out to make it a 28-point game with 19 seconds left before the third quarter.

Tarique Milton had 142 yards receiving for the Cyclones, and Jones had 100 on just two grabs.

Caleb Evans threw for 176 yards and two TDs and ran for 93 yards for ULM (1-2).

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Entering play, Iowa State's 15 points a game in regulation would've ranked 125th out of 130 FBS schools. The Cyclones emphatically snapped out of their funk, with Purdy finding both opened and seemingly covered receivers with ease. Iowa State's defense didn't have a great day, but the offense picked it up for once. And Purdy didn't even play in the fourth quarter, and he still put up record-setting numbers.

ULM: The Warhawks forced Purdy to throw a pick and fumble the ball away in Iowa State territory in the first five minutes — and got zero points out of either turnover. That's not a formula for success when you're on the road against a Power 5 opponent.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Opens Big 12 play at Baylor on Sept. 28.

ULM: Hosts South Alabama next Saturday.

Community Events