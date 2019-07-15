Clear
Cyclist gets award for bike trail cleanup

Barry Trump makes sure the bike trail between Mason City and Clear Lake is free of litter.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Clear Lake Earth Day Committee is bestowing a high honor on Barry Trump.  They are awarding him the green jacket for his efforts in keeping the area clean.  Over the last 10 years, Trump has organized cyclists to clean up litter along the bike trail that runs from Mason City to Clear Lake.  On Monday evening, cyclists from several local cycling organizations wheeled up to the bike shelter to cheer Barry on as he was given the jacket.

This year, there were 40 people involved in the Earth Day cleanup, and they managed to pick up about 60 bags of garbage from the bike trail.  

