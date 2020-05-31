Cyber-attacks trying to knock Minnesota state services offline

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota state government says it has been defending itself against cyber-attacks.

Tarek Tomes, Minnesota IT Services Commissioner and state Chief Information Officer, says the distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks are aimed at overloading state information systems and networks to knock them offline.

“Keeping our communications systems secure during times of crisis is critical to protecting the Minnesotans that we serve, and we work to meet the challenging and evolving threat to those systems every day,” says Tomes. “At this time, these attacks have not successfully disrupted the state services that Minnesotans depend upon, and MNIT is working in close coordination with partners at the Department of Public Safety and with the federal government to share intelligence and stay proactive on cyber threats.”