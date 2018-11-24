Clear

Customers support small businesses in Mason City

Local shops offer special discounts, extended hours.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 7:23 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City downtown area saw more people out-and-about on Saturday for ‘Home for the Holidays.’ As a direct results, many of the smaller businesses saw an increase in business.

Mary Rohne, a barista at Beanzy’s coffee bar, confirmed the rise in business.

“It’s been really busy here today,” Rohne said. “It’s usually just busy here in the morning, the afternoon kind of lulls, but it’s been consistent the whole day.”

As someone who works for a small business, she understands the importance of supporting local businesses.

“Not only are you supporting your community but you’re supporting your friends, your family, it’s everyone’s connected and that’s way more important than giving money to some CEO.”

As part of Small Business Saturday, many local businesses gave away assortments of goodies, offered special discounts, and some even extended their hours.

We avoid the snow but not the cold.
