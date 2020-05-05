Customers react to Hy-Vee limiting meat purchases

KIMT NEWS 3 – If you haven’t been filling your freezer with a supply of meat, you likely won’t be able to. Hy-Vee announced it will be limiting the amount of meat each customer can purchase. Although rationing meat has been a topic of interest for weeks, it doesn’t mean that everyone is happy with the decision.

“I know that they are only letting (customers purchase) a limited amount of meat,” Rebecca Driscoll said after her trip to Hy-Vee in Rochester.

Just before noon Tuesday, Hy-Vee Released the following statement:

“We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have products available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork, and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.”

Facebook users were quick to respond to voice their concerns. Rochester resident, Andrew Barclay, says he sees both sides.

“I understand what Hy-Vee is trying to do - they’re trying to cut down on people stockpiling meats,” he said. “I see it from their perspective but I also see it from the perspective of a parent or a family member. They might not be able to go to the grocery store all the time.”

Andrew says his biggest concern is simply for the families that are out there.

“For couples, the limit of four is going to be a lot easier. A limit of four means we can get basically a week's worth of groceries. But for a family of four or five, that means they can probably get a night if everybody has meat that night.”

Ben Thayer is making changes to his diet and says he isn’t concerned about Hy-Vee’s new policy.

“I decided to try to go vegan so I’m just trying to avoid meat at all costs anyway so I guess it’s good timing,” Thayer said.

KIMT News 3 contacted Hy-Vee’s corporate offices which declined an interview. However, they did note that enforcement of the new policy will solely be handled on the honor system.