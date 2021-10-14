Curtain to rise once again at the Mason City Community Theatre this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - From Broadway to Main Street, theatres across the country have been reeling due to the pandemic.

In March of last year, the Mason City Community Theatre just wrapped up performances of 'The Gingerbread Lady', and were just beginning rehearsals and practicing on their next production, 'The Savannah Sipping Society', when COVID-19 pulled the plug prematurely.

Since then, the stage has been dark. The closure did take a bit of a financial hit, as treasurer Lori Holthaus says it takes roughly $15,000 annually to keep the theatre open.

"We definitely need to get things rolling again. We can't sit by idle forever because we definitely need to get the revenue in to keep this place open."

After 19 months of being closed, the theatre will officially welcome back guests this weekend with the Joseph Kesserling play 'Arsenic and Old Lace', which is slated to run for two weeks.

Holthaus says guests will be treated to some post-pandemic changes.

"We're not going to sell the whole house right now. We're doing a limited seating capacity and we are requiring masks at this time to keep everybody safe."

The theatre is in need of volunteers; if you are interested, call 641-424-6424.

The show that was halted, 'The Savannah Sipping Society', will instead be held this upcoming March or April.