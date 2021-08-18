Current trends and expected cost of back-to-school shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to online learning, your back-to-school shopping list may have looked different last year, like buying headphones and a new desk for your kids to learn at home. This year, many children are headed back to the classroom in a couple of weeks, which means stocking up on school supplies and a fresh wardrobe for the school year.

KIMT News 3 spoke to the store manager at the Rochester JCPenney about shoppers' current back-to-school shopping habits. Students getting ready to see their classmates again, some for the first time in more than a year, are looking for the classic, fresh first day of school outfit. "That never fades. The back-to-school classic outfit: denim, graphic t-shirt, maybe a flannel or long-sleeve button-up. We see a lot of traffic in that area," explains store manager Mark Turaney. Denim and activewear are also booming trends for school shopping. "The biggest trend that we're seeing... it's been growing over the years but this year it's even bigger, is activewear. Activewear from whether its shorts or sweatpants or t-shirts and sweatshirts and hoodies, really big this year."

According to the National Retail Federation, families are spending more on their K-12 students in every category this year compared to 2020. Shoppers are putting the largest portion of their budgets toward electronics, new clothes, and accessories. Total school spending is expected to reach a record $37.1 billion this year. According to NRF's data, families with children in grades K-12 are expected to spend an average of nearly $850 on school items, which is about $60 more than last year.

For students getting ready to head to college, Turaney is seeing some families shopping for new clothes, but the main emphasis is on things for the dorm room. That trend is reflected in NRF data as well. Right now, sales for electronics plus dorm and apartment furnishings are soaring above 2020 numbers.

If you've put off school shopping until the final weeks, Turaney says not to worry. "We're in great stock so waiting for that last-minute, I get because there are some questions out there on what school looks like but just come in when you're ready. We're here for you to shop. We have great depth in our product. We have those sizes. So when you're ready, we're here to come in and help you," he says.

JCPenney is also offering $12 back-to-school kids haircuts from now until the first week of September. You can shop in person, buy online and pick up in-store, plus curbside service is remaining popular during the pandemic.