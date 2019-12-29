Curling club brings the sport to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn-A group of passionate people is working hard to bring a curling facility and league to Rochester. Kelly Schuder has a passion for curling.
"Curling is a sport that I love it's near and dear to my heart,” Schuder said. “ I started about 8 years ago I think. When we moved to Rochester there wasn't a curling club. "
This something that surprised her so she has taken that passion to the ice on Sunday nights to teach others.
“Curling is a sport that you get down in the delivery position and try and get the stones to the other side,” said Schuder. “It’s all about sportsmanship.”
Marty Walsh is also a curling guru. He sits on the board of the Curling Club of Rochester and says curling is as Minnesotan as it gets but people just aren't playing in Rochester.
"Rochester is the only city in the upper Midwest that don't have a dedicated curling facility and dedicated ice just allows the sport to be on a more elite level."
“Right now our biggest barrier is money and the space,” Schuder said. “So figuring out how to raise enough money to build a facility or renovate a current facility where we can curl every night of the week."
The next learn to curl event is scheduled for January 15th at 7:15 pm at the Rochester Recreation Center.
