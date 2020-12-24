Keeping curling pandemic friendly, Curling Club of Rochester hopes to return soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of Minnesota's favorite outdoor winter sports is going to look a little different.

In an effort to keep members safe, the Curling Club of Rochester is adding some tweeks to how they play. They've adopted Triples Curling, a game where teams of three throw six stones.

Club President Stephen Russell said this game is easier to socially distance and is similar to normal curling.

"The same distance, the stones are the same, you just need to account for fewer stones being thrown so the ice is a little less crowded I guess," he said.

The club did get some ice time for about four weeks in October, making changes to ensure the game is more pandemic friendly.

"Socially distancing, sanitizing everything even to the point where we're telling curlings 'this is your broom only use this broom, these are your two stones, only touch your own two stones,'" Russell said.

But due to high cases in Rochester, they shut down all activities and are hoping to start back up in January.

With opportunities limited, some members of the club are playing on their own accord. Michael Blazing built an sheet in his own backyard.

When the club does return, Russell says safety is their top priority.

"We're confident in the way we approached curling in the fall and the way we will approach it again in January is as safe as can be," he said.