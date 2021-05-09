Curling Club of Rochester is excited for USA Curling Headquarters to move to Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The USA Curling Headquarters is officially moving from Wisconsin to Eagan, Minnesota.

The Curling Club of Rochester is excited about what this could mean for the future of the sport here.

"It's great news. You know, Minnesota is becoming the hub of curling in the U.S. We expect some additional exposure in Minnesota," says President Stephen Russell.

Russell says this may mean additional training, classes, and tournaments.

Curling is a sport where you slide a stone down a long sheet of ice, trying to land it on a target spot.

The club has been here in Rochester for a few years now and the community's interest continues to grow.

"Like anything, practice, practice, practice. You know, no one rides a bike the first time they try it, right? The more you get out, the more you try it, the sooner you'll get it," says Russell.

Once you start to get the hang of it, he says it can be pretty fun.

"Of course it's competitive, but both teams, everyone on the ice, enjoy seeing someone else make a good shot because you know, it's tricky. You're playing on a long sheet of ice and that stone moves and things like that. So just seeing good shots, seeing people improve, and the comradery in the sport is great to see," says Russell.