Curling Club of Rochester hits the ice with their outdoor Bonspiel tournament

Get out your brooms, the Curling Club of Rochester is hitting the ice.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Curling Club of Rochester hosted its first Bonspiel this weekend at the Little Thistle Brewery in Rochester. Players from all ages grabbed their brooms and hit the ice. 

Teams of four played three games throughout the weekend. A volunteer-run organization, the club helped create ice sheets outside the brewery. Players new to curling each got the chance to learn how to throw. 

Club board member Katie Wymer participated in her first Bonspiel. She said she enjoyed it because she got to interact with so many people.

"It's such a sense of community, it's really fun, I love curling," Wymer said. "But really the relationships that you get to make in between the games and when you're out there are really special."

