Curfew extended for Sunday night in Minneapolis and St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has extended the nighttime curfew order affecting Minneapolis and St. Paul for one night.

“The curfew on Friday and Saturday night allowed our law enforcement to target those who meant to do harm to our communities,” says Governor Walz. “Law enforcement made several arrests and seized weapons, narcotics, long guns, handguns, magazines and knives. We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate the rightful protests of George Floyd’s murder, which is why we are extending the curfew by one day.”

The curfew preventing travel on any streets or public places in the Twin Cities will be back in effect from 8 pm Sunday to 6 am Monday. The only exceptions are for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness.

“Thank you to all those who stayed home and made plans with your neighbors to keep our communities safe,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I recognize that a military presence in our cities causes deep discomfort for many, especially those who have experienced trauma. We cannot forget to center justice for George Floyd in this movement while bringing peace to our streets and calm to our neighborhoods. This is an important step to ensure safety, so we can begin to rebuild.”

This order is not limited to Minneapolis and St. Paul and other cities and towns across Minnesota can issue their own curfews.

All people in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are urged to voluntarily comply, and to comply with instructions from law enforcement. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.