Curbside garbage collection to resume in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Garbage and recycling collection will resume in Forest City in May.
The City Council approved the step at Monday’s meeting. Curbside garbage collection pick-up will resume on May 4 and curbside recycling pick-up will start again on May 6. Normal schedules will be followed after that.
Curbside garbage and recycling collection was suspended after Mayor Barney Ruiter declared a state of emergency on March 16. The move was due to a lack of equipment to protect Street Department workers from coronavirus contaminated items.
