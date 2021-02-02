Culturally Powered Communities program to address equitability among local nonprofits

ROCHESTER, Minn. - United Way is announcing a new program aimed at working to equitably address challenges in health, education and financial stability among local nonprofits.

The creation of the Culturally Powered Communities program is proving $220,000 in grants to mainly support culturally specific organizations.

Vice president of community impact Emily Johnston says that means nonprofits serving people of color, immigrants or refugees along with people with disabilities or among the LGBTQ+ community.

Johnston says the investment is important for an equitable and thriving community where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

She explained, “Each organization that participates is going to develop their own plan of action for how they want to grow their capacities as an organization and we're going to celebrate when they achieve their goals and together as a community we're strengthening health, education and financial stability for everyone that calls Olmsted County home.”

United Way says participant programs will receive two years of funding along with individual coaching and peer learning experiences to help organizations achieve growth.

You can find the full press release below:

United Way Announces Capacity Building Program for Local Nonprofits

Rochester – United Way of Olmsted County has announced the creation of the Culturally

Powered Communities program to build the capacity of local nonprofits to equitably address

challenges in health, education, and financial stability in our community. United Way has

committed up to $220,000 in grant funds over two years to support the operations of both

culturally specific and mainstream nonprofit organizations. The program also provides additional

capacity building supports for organizations and their executives. This investment in our

community is an important part of United Way of Olmsted County’s commitment to building an

equitable and thriving community where all people have the opportunity to reach their full

potential.

Culturally Powered Communities will primarily support culturally specific organizations—those

nonprofits that serve and are led by people of color, immigrants or refugees, disabled people, or

LGBTQ+ people. “Culturally specific organizations are the best advocates for the communities

they serve because they are ideally situated to effectively engage community members, remove

barriers to services, and strengthen relationships between communities and institutions,” says

Emily Johnston, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way. “Despite these strengths,

however, research shows that these organizations are less likely to receive grants than other

organizations that serve the same communities but do so without leaders who represent those

communities. We’re changing that.”

Culturally specific organizations that are invited to participate in the program will receive two

years of funding, as well as individual coaching and peer learning experiences to help the

organization achieve its goals for growth. The program also offers benefits to mainstream

organizations—those nonprofits not designed to serve any specific cultural community.

Mainstream organizations that participate in the program will develop and execute an action

plan to improve equity in the organization. Mini-grants and peer learning experiences will help

mainstream organizations improve their ability to serve communities of color and other

marginalized communities.

All nonprofit agencies that improve health, education, or financial stability of Olmsted County

residents are welcome and encouraged to apply. The application process begins immediately,

and full details can be found at https://www.uwolmsted.org/culturally-powered-communities.

“Culturally Powered Communities is designed to strengthen health, education, and

financial stability throughout Olmsted County’s diverse cultural communities by

strengthening the organizations that serve them,” says United Way President Jerome Ferson.

“In the face of the ongoing crisis of COVID-19, the associated economic downturn, and the

enduring crisis of racism, we must act. The Culturally Powered Communities program is just one

of many actions we are taking, internally and externally, to help make Olmsted County a more

just and equitable place.”