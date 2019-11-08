Clear

Crystal Lake woman pleads guilty to dealing pot

Rita Williams
Second defendant to plead in Hancock County drug bust

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A second defendant is pleading guilty in a Hancock County drug bust.

Rita Williams, 63 of Crystal Lake, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana.

She and Kirk Williams were arrested on March 4 after a search where investigators said they found meth, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

Rita Williams is now scheduled for sentencing on January 17, 2020.

Kirk Williams previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years in prison and given a $5,000 fine.

