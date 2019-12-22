Clear

Crystal Lake residents receiving the Christmas spirit thanks to the work of firefighters

As part of an annual tradition at Christmastime, residents in the small Hancock County town receive goodie bags from firefighters

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 2:11 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CRYSTAL LAKE, Iowa - With Christmas only a few days away, the season of giving continues.

And each year for around two decades now, firefighters with the Crystal Lake Fire Department make their way around town, handing out goody bags filled with chocolate, fruit and peanuts, check to see if smoke detectors work, and strike up a conversation or two. 

Steve and Sheri Kistler support the annual tradition.

"I think it's great. I think it benefits everybody in town, and serves as a good reminder to check your smoke detectors."

Fire Chief Luke Hanna says the day can also help foster community relations.

"Some people you don't see every day. Now when you go door to door, they either have to answer the door or they're not home. But you get to see people you don't see every day and meet new people."

Tracking warmer air for the weekend
