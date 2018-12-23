Clear
Crystal Lake firefighters testing smoke detectors...and handing out Christmas treats

Tradition dating back at least 20 years

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CRYSTAL LAKE, Iowa - It's a way to ensure safety this holiday season, as well as spready cheer.

Firefighters in Crystal Lake spent their Saturday going around knocking on doors to check on smoke detectors, as well as drop off goody bags filled with peanuts, fruit and candy.

It's a tradition dating back at least 20 years, something former firefighter Paul Pergande says is a positive every year.

"I think it's helped a lot for people to check their smoke detectors and make sure they're all working correctly."

Mild and cloudy through Sunday.
