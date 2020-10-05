Crush the can to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This movement is taking over social media. It's a nation-wide event happening to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect.

The crush the can movement encourages people to challenge their friends online to take part and crush that can.

The event was started by The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect. It's not only a national problem, but is happening here in Rochester as well.

We are all facing new challenges with COVID-19. The Director of Child and Family Services for Olmsted County says it's important to remember that there are others in similar situations.

"Reach out. Reach out to your friends, family, and neighbors to offer your support. We know that having that community of support, people to lean on, can make a huge difference for families," says Amy Shillabeer.

Keep crushing those cans through the end of October.

Olmsted County continues to provide services to families in need.