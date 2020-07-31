Cruisin for Cancer will take place in Kasson to honor those effected by cancer

KASSON, Minn. - Relay for Life is another annual fundraiser that's been cancelled because of pandemic. The event typically raises money for the American Cancer Society. However, there's still a way you can show your support in Kasson.

Crusin' for Cancer is a drive thru event happening Friday night at St. John's Lutheran Church. Tanya Young is the captain of St. John's Warriors, one of many teams participating. She explained people will be sharing their stories through the radio and luminaries will be lined up along the side to honor survivors and lives that were lost due to cancer. Young said most of her teams fundraisers were canceled this year, so this is their way to not only raise money for the American Cancer Society, but most importantly, give people a chance to grieve. "Just the opportunity to, you know, have the heartbreak go away and be able to still be excited and do something during this time of uncertainty," explained Young.

Multiple businesses have stepped forward to help sponsor this event and hundreds of luminaries have been sold. Young said it'll be a joyful and uplifting event that she can't wait for. She explained the reason she continues to support the cause each year hits close to home. "Cancer doesn't stop. I've had a few people effected by brain cancer and we just found out they're a survivor a few weeks ago, so we're very excited about that," said Young. "Then I have a friend of mine in Wichita, Kansas that she has a baby that is 18 months battling leukemia."

If you didn't get the chance to purchase a luminary yet and you would like to, you still have time! Young said they'll be at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kasson all day Friday setting up, so you can stop by. Cruisin' for Cancer is Friday night from 6 until 11. Everyone is welcome to attend.