Crowds head to Apache Mall for Black Friday

According to mall general manager, Kim Bradley foot traffic is larger than what the mall saw in 2019.

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 8:17 PM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Black Friday is in full swing. On Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year attracted crowds at the Apache Mall looking for some good deals.

For customers including Lori Tougas, the annual event is about more than just the merchandise.

"It's a tradition for my daughter, sister, and I," says Tougas.

The Lake City resident has been shopping at the mall on Black Friday for over a decade. Other shoppers including Jennifer Buck follow a similar tradition with her siblings.

"There's four sisters. We always go together. Today, it's just the two of us so we're at the mall with nieces and nephews. We've gotten together for years."

According to Apache Mall general manager Kim Bradley, Black Friday shopping at the mall is about tradition and being able to see products in-person rather than behind a screen.

"Some people have been doing it for 20 years. Some people have been doing it for 10 years. It's nice to be able to come out and feel the merchandise and be able to take it home with you," Bradley tells KIMT News 3.

Julie Kramer-Farley and Savanna Farley are some of the customers going home today with lots of shopping bags. The mall was just one stop in their Black Friday plan.

"We have a couple more stops throughout today," says Kramer-Farley.

Other retailers on their list include Target, Kohls, Walmart, and Hobby Lobby.

The mall opened at 9am. According to Bradley, foot traffic is reminiscent of pre-pandemic levels.

"We're actually seeing a similar crowd to 2019. Our traffic is actually up over 2019. So we've been very pleased."

The mall will be open until 9pm. For its holiday season hours, click here.

