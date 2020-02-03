Crowded rooms for Iowa caucuses

MASON CITY, Iowa - this year's caucus was expected to have high turnout and for one precinct in Mason City that turned out to be true.

171 people crammed into the small library at Hoover Elementary School to make their voices heard.

Kris Urdahl is in charge of all the Cerro Gordo County Democratic caucus sites. She said, "Granted, we had quite a few candidates last time but that is nothing compared to what we have this year, so we're trying to go ahead and work with how many candidates the people might want to choose from tonight."

Urdahl said they are trying to take the lessons they learned in the 2016 caucuses and make this year's event more efficient.

With the large number candidates up for consideration this year, Urdahl says it is going to draw a lot of caucus-goers.

Voter Steve Snyder took some time to size up the crowd, and thinks there are actually less people in the room this time around.

"It seems to me that in 2016 that there were more people but we had a larger room, we were in a gym. I think we're just more condensed here,” said Snyder.

At the first alignment, only Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg were viable. Folks who were caucusing for the unviable candidates quickly teamed up with their second choice candidates. That was enough to make Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden survive on to pick up a few delegates.

At the end of the night, both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar picked up 4 delegates, Warren had 3, Biden walked away with two.