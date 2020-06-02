Crossing the border as states continue to reopen

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Iowa and Minnesota leaders are dealing differently with their response to the pandemic.

As Minnesota turns the dial on another phase of reopening, Iowa has already been experiencing that. And that includes entertainment options, with some willing to cross from one state to another to get their fix.

It can be easily seen in the parking lot at Diamond Jo Casino, which officially reopened on Monday after being closed since mid-March.

"People are excited to get back, and have a little sense of normalcy back."

Vice President and General Manager Scott Smith is seeing a busy gamefloor, even at 50% capacity and with new distancing and cleaning protocols in place.

"The casino is an anchor for both North Iowa and Southern Minnesota, and the amount of people that it draws in and the umbrella effect of business that comes off of the casino itself is very good to the surrounding area."

Across the road, Holiday Inn & Suites General Manager Michelle Neeley recalled seeing a line of vehicles from the Land of 10,000 Lakes while getting takeout over the weekend in Northwood.

"I walked out and saw all the motorcycles, all the vehicles, every single vehicle that was out there was all Minnesota plates."

She understands that people are feeling the urge to get out and travel again, and that includes eating inside a restaurant.

"Just with the patios...they're small patios, so there's not a lot of people that can be held out there. Here, the restaurants are open. They're half capacity here also, but you can take people in. So a lot of people are making their plans to come down to Iowa to actually go out for different options."