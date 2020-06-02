Clear
Crossing the border as states continue to reopen

As more of both states are reopening, Minnesotans are continuing to cross state lines and spend time in the Hawkeye State

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 2:41 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Iowa and Minnesota leaders are dealing differently with their response to the pandemic.

As Minnesota turns the dial on another phase of reopening, Iowa has already been experiencing that. And that includes entertainment options, with some willing to cross from one state to another to get their fix.

It can be easily seen in the parking lot at Diamond Jo Casino, which officially reopened on Monday after being closed since mid-March.

"People are excited to get back, and have a little sense of normalcy back."

Vice President and General Manager Scott Smith is seeing a busy gamefloor, even at 50% capacity and with new distancing and cleaning protocols in place.

"The casino is an anchor for both North Iowa and Southern Minnesota, and the amount of people that it draws in and the umbrella effect of business that comes off of the casino itself is very good to the surrounding area."

Across the road, Holiday Inn & Suites General Manager Michelle Neeley recalled seeing a line of vehicles from the Land of 10,000 Lakes while getting takeout over the weekend in Northwood.

"I walked out and saw all the motorcycles, all the vehicles, every single vehicle that was out there was all Minnesota plates."

She understands that people are feeling the urge to get out and travel again, and that includes eating inside a restaurant.

"Just with the patios...they're small patios, so there's not a lot of people that can be held out there. Here, the restaurants are open. They're half capacity here also, but you can take people in. So a lot of people are making their plans to come down to Iowa to actually go out for different options."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25208

Reported Deaths: 1060
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8514616
Ramsey3075128
Stearns203013
Nobles15445
Anoka142970
Dakota134957
Washington64532
Olmsted63410
Kandiyohi4971
Rice4622
Scott4362
Clay42728
Mower3452
Wright3202
Todd3190
Sherburne2462
Carver2182
Benton1783
Steele1600
Blue Earth1420
Martin1325
Freeborn1250
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Unassigned8810
Nicollet8810
Winona8015
Cottonwood760
Watonwan750
Carlton750
Crow Wing712
Otter Tail700
Goodhue683
Chisago621
Polk612
Lyon570
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison470
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker400
Murray390
Jackson390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Swift190
Mille Lacs191
Pennington190
Faribault190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Brown162
Beltrami150
Cass142
Norman130
Marshall120
Pipestone120
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Aitkin80
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Big Stone60
Lincoln50
Redwood50
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Houston20
Hubbard20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19669

Reported Deaths: 555
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4236133
Woodbury276136
Black Hawk174745
Linn95379
Dallas91623
Marshall89616
Buena Vista8100
Johnson6149
Wapello59712
Muscatine55741
Crawford5282
Tama40327
Scott36110
Dubuque34619
Louisa34511
Sioux2830
Pottawattamie2698
Jasper26017
Washington1898
Wright1780
Warren1350
Plymouth1332
Allamakee1204
Story1161
Mahaska9510
Poweshiek908
Henry711
Bremer696
Des Moines651
Boone650
Clinton641
Taylor560
Clarke560
Guthrie513
Cedar481
Benton431
Hamilton430
Webster421
Monroe385
Shelby370
Jones360
Clayton343
Osceola340
Buchanan330
Iowa330
Marion320
Cherokee310
Jefferson300
Cerro Gordo291
Madison292
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Davis230
Harrison230
Dickinson210
Sac200
Grundy200
Mills190
Floyd191
Humboldt181
Clay170
Delaware171
Hardin170
Butler171
Lucas170
Emmet160
Hancock160
Appanoose143
Ida140
Page140
Franklin140
Keokuk140
Pocahontas130
Greene130
Howard120
Cass120
Audubon121
Jackson120
Carroll110
Winnebago110
Chickasaw100
Kossuth100
Adair90
Van Buren90
Union90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
