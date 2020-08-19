Cross country features a slightly different look in 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the exception of volleyball and football, it’s the first week of practice for fall sports teams in Minnesota.

At Tuesday’s practice, the Mayo socially distanced Spartans anxiously awaited the beginning of practice. Finally, student-athletes have something to look forward to.

“I’m so glad,” Lance Pfrimmer said. “I don’t think it would have been a senior year without cross country. I would have been devastated. I’ve had five years of it and just to not have the sixth would be terrible.”

Fortunately for athletes such as Pfrimmer and teammate Hannah LaMaster, there is a season to look forward to.

“I think it’s really exciting because I was really disappointed about the track season not working out,” she said.

After two weeks of practice in March, the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The team didn’t miss a beat, setting its sights on what laid ahead.

“Our ultimate goal became cross country season and not track so we just kind of built up to it,” Pfrimmer said.

Practices and meets will look a little different this year. Student-athletes were split into small groups and equipped with masks when they were not running at practice.

Meets will have a maximum of three teams. The big question is how will runners be separated at the starting line?

“They’re only sending off groups of 25 and they’re going to space them out about every minute,” coach Brett Carroll said. “It’s going to be a different dynamic, there again, we’re going to make the best of it and rock it out.”

No matter what it might look like you won’t find these athletes complaining.

“I’d say the ultimate goal is to do the best with what we can with however many competitions we get to have and leave it all out there at every meet,” LaMaster said.

Mayo’s first meet of the season is currently scheduled for Aug. 27 versus Century.