Cross-border check forger loses in MN Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man convicted of check forgery in southern Minnesota is not going to get a break because he was convicted of the same crime in North Iowa.
Anthony Jerome Woodraska. 30 of Clear Lake, was charged in June 2017 with offering a forged check in Freeborn County. He was then arrested in November 2017 on multiple counts of check forgery in Cerro Gordo County.
Woodraska pleaded guilty in Iowa and was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. He was then extradited to Minnesota, where he pleaded guilty again and receive two years in prison to be served at the same time as his Iowa sentence.
Woodraska appealed, arguing he should receive credit for time served for 198 days spent in jail in Iowa after his arrest. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected that argument, stating the time served in Iowa was on Iowa charges and cannot therefore go toward reducing his sentence for a crime in Minnesota.
