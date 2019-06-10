Clear
BREAKING NEWS: No charges filed over man who died in Rochester police custody Full Story

Cross-border check forger loses in MN Court of Appeals

Anthony Woodraska Anthony Woodraska

Wanted time off in Minnesota for time served in Iowa.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man convicted of check forgery in southern Minnesota is not going to get a break because he was convicted of the same crime in North Iowa.

Anthony Jerome Woodraska. 30 of Clear Lake, was charged in June 2017 with offering a forged check in Freeborn County. He was then arrested in November 2017 on multiple counts of check forgery in Cerro Gordo County.

Woodraska pleaded guilty in Iowa and was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. He was then extradited to Minnesota, where he pleaded guilty again and receive two years in prison to be served at the same time as his Iowa sentence.

Woodraska appealed, arguing he should receive credit for time served for 198 days spent in jail in Iowa after his arrest. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected that argument, stating the time served in Iowa was on Iowa charges and cannot therefore go toward reducing his sentence for a crime in Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking cooler temps and a more active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After a dry start to June, rain moves back in this week

Image

First at Four May 28

Image

Tracking A Cool & Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Goat yoga in North Iowa

Image

Steam Threshing Festival

Image

Rochester neighborhood works to help out pollinators

Image

Progress of bike trail in Mason City

Image

Wearing orange to end gun violence

Image

Active Kids Gymnastics wins big at Region 4 Championships

Image

Completing a triathlon

Community Events