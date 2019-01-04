Cross-border chase reaches over 100 mph

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Charges are pending after an overnight pursuit that hit speeds of 105 miles per hour.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over a truck on Interstate 35 around 2:13 am Friday. The deputy says the truck was doing 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. The truck did not stop and the chase continued into Minnesota, ending when the truck ran over some stop sticks just north of the Interstate 90 interchange.

Jeremy Schuman, 35, was arrested. Albert Lea police say there's a warrant for his arrest out of Stearns County.

The Worth and Freeborn county sheriff’s offices and the Albert Lea Police Department worked together on this incident.