Crop growing season rolling along

MASON CITY, Iowa - Farmers have faced a lot of challenges the last few years, from trade wars, to low grain prices, and tough growing conditions. So how are farmers' crops looking this growing season?

"We're a little dry up here, but we're doing OK. Coming into pollination for the corn and the beans are starting to pod."

Scott Anderson farms on both sides of the state line north of Forest City. While crops are growing, he says measurable rainfall has seemingly avoided his farm.

"It seems like you get in a cycle like that, and that's just the way it goes for the growing season. It's our turn to be in the cycle. Luckily, we're blessed with some nice soils in this area, and with good water capacity, we're hanging in there."

He credits a strong root structure allowing his plants to tap into subsoil moisture.

"We're coming into the reproductive stage for the corn, its using half an inch of water a day. If you don't have good subsoil moisture, you need to keep having timely rains to keep things going."

Depending on how the rest of the season fares, Anderson believes farmers could have an early harvest.

"I think it was 2012 was the last time we've had that type of conditions. We started harvesting 2-3 days after Labor Day, and had everything wrapped up by October 5th, and that's just unheard of."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, about half of Iowa, including much of North Iowa, is not in a drought. However, there are large chunks of the state that are abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.