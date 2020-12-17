Crooks cheat a Rochester woman out of $3,400

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say con artists have cheated a woman out of $3,400.

A 22-year-old female told Rochester police on Tuesday that someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration called her and said her Social Security number had been compromised. The caller said the woman would be contacted by the Rochester Police Department and then asked her for the police phone number.

The victim says she gave them the number, then got a call from someone claiming to be from Rochester police who gave her the names of two supposed officers who don’t actually work for the department. The caller said police were going to freeze the woman’s bank account and issue her a new account and Social Security number.

The woman says the caller then started talking about gift cards, which the woman knew was suspicious. The caller then told the woman to transfer the money from her bank account into a cash app and she did. The caller gave the woman a new debit card number to which she could transfer money but after speaking to family members, the woman realized she was being tricked.

The woman told Rochester police she was able to transfer some money into another account but wound up losing $3,400.

The Rochester Police Department says it would never be involved in any situation where someone would be asked to transfer money in this or other fashion.