Critical care students can go back to class in MInnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order to try and address the lack of workers in critical care sectors.

Executive Order 20-52 will allow students in those fields of study attend classes for needed in-person training or testing in order to graduate. It aims at accelerating entry into critical sectors for up to 1,000 students that will serve Minnesota’s most vulnerable populations.

“We are committed to providing high-quality care for Minnesota’s most vulnerable communities,” says Governor Walz. “This Executive Order will help fill workforce shortages in critical sectors across Minnesota by creating a path for additional trained, licensed employees in sectors that are critical to protecting Minnesotans’ health, safety, and well-being.”

The Governor’s Office says there are more than 30 students in the Certified Nursing Assistant program at Pine Technical and Community College who will be able to quickly begin caring for patients at long-term care facilities after taking a final in-person exam to earn their degree.

“There are students across our state who have a passion for and a commitment to the work of caring for others who are very nearly ready to join the workforce at this critical moment,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “This Executive Order helps them across that finish line so that they can help us care for our most vulnerable Minnesotans.”

The higher education institutions opening instruction to students must have plans in place for proper hygiene and distancing standards before beginning on-site programming. All other instruction will continue through distance learning.

“On behalf of our students enrolled in career and technical programs throughout the state of Minnesota who have had to put their face-to-face learning on hold, and the employers who are waiting to hire them, I thank the Governor for making this decision,” says Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “As we conduct these technical skill classes, be assured that our presidents, faculty, and staff are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to make certain they adhere to all health and safety protocols warranted by the pandemic to ensure a safe learning environment.”