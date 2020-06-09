Cristobal dumped heavy rain on North Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Heavy rain from tropical storm Cristobal deluged North Iowa with heavy rainfall.

The Cedar River in Charles City is rising and is expected to get close to flood stage by Thursday. On Tuesday evening, the river seemed calm.

Flooded fields were spotted along Highway 122 near the town of Rudd. Streams of water washed corn stalks down ditches on the sides of the roads.

One woman in Charles City talks about how hard it was raining earlier in the day.

"I was on my way back from work, from Mason City. It was actually right before Rudd there, around Glass Avenue. I actually took a right to get off the Avenue. The rain started coming down so hard I couldn't even see," said Tammy Schiermeister.

Schiermeister said she used to live in Florida and was used to dealing with tropical storms there.