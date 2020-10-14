Crisis Intervention Training used to take wanted man into custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted Southeastern Minnesota man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in which the suspect said he wanted suicide by cop.

Law enforcement says it began at 3:20 on Tuesday afternoon when authorities learned Scott Tester of Chatfield, who was wanted for second degree assault, felony theft and drug charges, was at a Rochester residence.

Olmsted County deputies and Rochester police responded but learned Tester had just left and his vehicle was spotted on Valley High Drive in the Cascade Township.

Authorities say Tester then ran through the field with a small hatchet and knife in his hands. He was followed and the standoff began around 4PM.

Negotiations continued until 6PM when Tester reached for the hatchet; deputies then deployed a pepper ball full of tear gas which helped encourage him to surrender.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says Crisis Intervention Training helped in taking Tester into custody. He says since Tester had expressed he wanted suicide by cop he believes the incident ended successfully.

Torgerson says while the incident was unusual he does say CIT is used almost daily and is an important part of a deputy’s training.

He explained, “It's used to mediate situations from custody disputes to suicidal persons. People that are held in mental health crises that are already diagnosed with mental health issues. This is something we use every day."

The sheriff says the community also helped during the incident by staying inside their homes instead of coming out to watch which made law enforcement’s job easier.