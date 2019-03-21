Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crisis Intervention Training

Local first responders went through Crisis Intervention Training to make sure they're prepared for every call.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- For the 11th year, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police department, and social workers from the area are participating In Crisis Intervention Training.

The four day training event first prepares first responders in the classroom, learning new skills and communication techniques. Next, those skills are transferred to role play scenarios.

Actors are hired and brought in to act out different scenarios, from a mental health crisis to domestic situations.

Officers are put to the test and then are able to debrief to talk about what went right, and what went wrong.

Currently, about 62% of the Rochester Police Department, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office personnel are CIT trained.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

College basketball fans experience Iowa hospitality

Image

NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

Image

Austin defeats Monticello; advances to 3A semifinals tomorrow

Image

Tackling overcrowding in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Health in the spring

Image

Crisis Intervention Training

Image

Investing in Rochester parks

Image

John Marshall grab Michael Hurt and Golden Gophers prep for tournament run

Image

SAW: Austin Packers boy's basketball

Image

Pothole problems

Community Events