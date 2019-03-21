ROCHESTER, Minn.- For the 11th year, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police department, and social workers from the area are participating In Crisis Intervention Training.
The four day training event first prepares first responders in the classroom, learning new skills and communication techniques. Next, those skills are transferred to role play scenarios.
Actors are hired and brought in to act out different scenarios, from a mental health crisis to domestic situations.
Officers are put to the test and then are able to debrief to talk about what went right, and what went wrong.
Currently, about 62% of the Rochester Police Department, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office personnel are CIT trained.
