Crisis Intervention Service providing housing and utility assistance for domestic abuse victims

Assistance goes towards deposits, current rent, past due rent and utility bills

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 2:55 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - For someone stuck in an abusive living arrangement, this pandemic is a perfect storm of danger. But where do you turn to for housing to get away from their abuser, and how can you get aid in that search?

Thanks to funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Iowa Finance Authority, Crisis Intervention Service (CIS) is providing that much needed assistance. Each year, CIS has received anywhere from $80,000-100,000 in years past for this assistance, which has since doubled.

"We use those funds specifically to help individuals that are fleeing a violent situation."

CIS Executive Director Mary Ingham has been hearing from clients about housing, and the ability to keep up on payments to keep a roof over their heads.

"With COVID-19 and the impact its had not only on the emotional and spiritual lives of victims and survivors, but also the financial issues, HUD has new funding to programs like ours to meet that growing need."

The funding, which can be used on deposits, current rent, past due rent and utility bills, comes at a crucial time when people may be a bit hesitant to allow guests to stay with them.

"People are a little more hesitant to do that now. People want to keep the people they connect with pretty small. People don't want to expose their family or friends to people that maybe haven't been able to socially distance. The sooner we get people housed and keep people housed, the safer for the community. Not just for their physical health, but also their mental health."

Eligibility is determined by need, and by some victimization contributing to your housing insecurity. For more information, contact CIS at 641-424-9133, a private message via Facebook, or email at CIS@CIShelps.org.

