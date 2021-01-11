Criminal charges for Cresco man over NE Iowa collision

DECORAH, Iowa – A Cresco man is facing criminal charges over a collision in Winneshiek County that seriously injured himself and two others.

Gannon Willie, 22, is charged with two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say it happened on July 5, 2020, along 210th Street west of County Road W14. According to court documents, Willie was driving an SUV west when he collided with the side of a haybine being hauled east by a tractor.

Willie had to be extricated from the SUV and flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment of his injuries. Court documents state a male passenger in the SUV suffered multiple injuries, including two skull fractures, and was in the hospital for roughly five days. A female passenger had to have surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, to repair damage to the tendons and ligaments in her left arm. A third passenger suffered internal bruising on the chest and hips from the seat belt.

Investigators say an open bottle of whiskey was seen in the wreckage of the SUV and a test of Willie’s urine confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

These criminal charges were filed on December 3, 2020. Willie has not yet entered a plea.