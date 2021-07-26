Crime wave continuing in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa – Law enforcement says a crime wave continues to wash across Winneshiek County.

For the second time in just five days, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a series of burglaries and thefts around the county. Investigators say they are primarily happening at business establishments and country clubs.

Recent burglaries have been reported at TnA’s Lounge in Ridgeway, the Twin Springs Supper Club near Decorah, and Silvercrest Golf and Country Club near Decorah.

Anyone with information on any of the recent burglaries or other crimes is encouraged to call 563-382-4268. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it is aggressively following up and pursuing all leads.