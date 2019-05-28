St. Paul bomb squad investigates 'suspicious device' found near Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. - A 'suspicious device' has closed a section of an Olmsted County road.
Atuhorities say a county employee found a 20 ounce bottle with a fuse that says 'Caution Explosive." It was found near the intersection of County Road 7/Center Avenue and Highway 14 Tuesday morning.
The St. Paul bomb squad has been called and gas company officials have been notified because of a natural gas relay station near where the device was found.
Officials at the scene say it could be a homemade explosive.
