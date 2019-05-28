Clear
St. Paul bomb squad investigates 'suspicious device' found near Eyota

County road closed down.

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EYOTA, Minn. - A 'suspicious device' has closed a section of an Olmsted County road.

Atuhorities say a county employee found a 20 ounce bottle with a fuse that says 'Caution Explosive."  It was found near the intersection of County Road 7/Center Avenue and Highway 14 Tuesday morning.

The St. Paul bomb squad has been called and gas company officials have been notified because of a natural gas relay station near where the device was found.

Officials at the scene say it could be a homemade explosive.

