Crews work to rebuild damaged roads in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-Thousands of us are still dealing with the aftermath of historic flooding that hit our area. Parts of our area still recovering after floods.

This past weekend some areas were swamped by nearly seven inches of rain. The week before that, four to eight inches drenched Olmsted County. Some roads and bridges remain closed, causing a major inconvenience for drivers.

“I can't hardly imagine all these roads that are closed never seen anything like it,” said Kelly Melloon.

He’s called Olmsted County home for over five decades.

“I ain’t never seen anything like this water was out six feet wide I don't know how deep it is i didnt get out and look at it,” he said.

Floodwater and its effects on the pavement mean the roads in Olmsted County are now dotted with "Road Closed" signs and barricades. The damage is the worse it has been in years and is costing the county hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix.

“What made it worse was having two storms back to back. so all the work that we did basically had to be redone again and the second storm had an even bigger toll then the first one did,” said Olmsted County Highway Maintance Engineer Chad Schuman.

He tells KIMT there's no set date in sight to reopen the roads. Residents will have to use detours as crews fix the damaged pavement.

Olmsted County staff want to remind drivers that not heeding road closure signs is against state law. Offenders can face fines or even jail time.