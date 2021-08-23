Clear

Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22

Search crews are working through shattered homes and tangled debris in Tennessee, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain unleashed floods that killed at least 22 people.

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 1:21 PM
Posted By: JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through rural Tennessee, killing at least 22 people.

Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge, with rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. Emergency workers were searching door to door, said Kristi Brown, coordinated school health and safety supervisor with Humphreys County Schools.

Many of the missing live in the neighborhoods where the water rose the fastest, said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, who confirmed the 22 fatalities in his county and said 12 to 15 people remain missing. The names of the missing were on a board in the county’s emergency center and listed on a city of Waverly Facebook page, which is being updated as people call in and report themselves safe.

“I would expect, given the number of fatalities, that we’re going to see mostly recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue efforts,” Tennessee Emergency Management Director Patrick Sheehan said.

The Humphreys County Sheriff Office Facebook page filled with people looking fo r missing friends and family. GoFundMe pages asked for help for funeral expenses for the dead, including 7-month-old twins swept from their father’s arms as they tried to escape.

The death of the twins was confirmed by surviving family members. A foreman at country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch also died. The sheriff of the county of about 18,000 people some 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Nashville said he lost one of his best friends.

Up to 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches (8 centimeters), the National Weather Service said.

School was canceled for the week, according to the sheriff's office. Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High suffered extensive damage, according to Brown, the schools health and safety supervisor.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee toured the area, calling it a “devastating picture of loss and heartache.” President Joe Biden offered condolences to the people of Tennessee and directed federal disaster officials to talk with the governor and offer assistance.

Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled Saturday with 17.02 inches (43.2 centimeters) of rain, smashing the state’s 24-hour record of 13.6 inches (34.5 centimeters) from 1982, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville, though Saturday’s numbers would have to be confirmed.

A flash flood watch was issued for the area before the rain started, with forecasters saying 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) were possible. Before Saturday's deluge, the worst storm recorded in this area of central Tennessee had been 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain, said Krissy Hurley, a weather service meteorologist in Nashville.

“Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very often,” Hurley said. “Double the amount we’ve ever seen was almost unfathomable.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Humidity is back, now with plenty of rain over the course of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Iowa State Fair wraps up in Des Moines

Image

Watch: Bear sends kids running in Minnesota

Image

Sean's Weather 8/23

Image

FIRST AVENUE REOPENS AS PART OF HEART OF THE CITY PROJECT

Image

Gold Rush Days wraps up

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp this weekend

Image

Rochester figure skaters perform in national showcase

Image

WEB WX Update 8/22/21

Image

"Walk Through History" teaches people history of Mantorville

Image

Getting ready to go back to school

Community Events