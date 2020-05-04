MASON CITY, IOWA - Firefighters are on the scene of the Regency Place Apartments in the 800 block of South Illinois Avenue for a fire.
Authorities say they got the call at 3:48 Monday morning.
Flames took over part of a balcony on the third floor and moved towards the roof.
This is an ongoing investigation, no word on what caused the fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on this developing story.
Related Content
- Crews responding to fire at Regency Place Apartments
- UPDATE: Crews respond to apartment fire in downtown Mason City
- Crews respond to fire in Olmsted County
- Crews respond to fire near downtown Mason City
- Crews respond to structure fire in Olmsted County
- Crews respond to reported house fire in Austin
- Apartment fire in Fillmore County
- Kitchen fire in Rochester apartment
- Boy rescued from Rochester apartment fire
- Arson possible in Rochester apartment fires
Scroll for more content...