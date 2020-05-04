Crews responding to fire at Regency Place Apartments

MASON CITY, IOWA - Firefighters are on the scene of the Regency Place Apartments in the 800 block of South Illinois Avenue for a fire.

Authorities say they got the call at 3:48 Monday morning.

Flames took over part of a balcony on the third floor and moved towards the roof.

This is an ongoing investigation, no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

