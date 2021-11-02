Crews respond to shed fire in Oronoco Tuesday afternoon

ORONOCO, Minn. - Crews responded to a shed fire in Oronoco Tuesday afternoon.

It was on 85th Street and 11th Ave. NW where a shed caught fire.

Crews from Rochester, Pine Island, and Oronoco responded to the fire.

Police tell KIMT one team prevented the fire from spreading by dousing a propane tank near the shed.

A couple of vehicles were inside the shed.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshall was on scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.