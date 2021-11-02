ORONOCO, Minn. - Crews responded to a shed fire in Oronoco Tuesday afternoon.
It was on 85th Street and 11th Ave. NW where a shed caught fire.
Crews from Rochester, Pine Island, and Oronoco responded to the fire.
Police tell KIMT one team prevented the fire from spreading by dousing a propane tank near the shed.
A couple of vehicles were inside the shed.
No injuries were reported.
The fire marshall was on scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews from Rochester, Pine Island, and Oronoco responded to the fire.
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 5:43 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2021 5:54 PM
ORONOCO, Minn. - Crews responded to a shed fire in Oronoco Tuesday afternoon.
Related Content
- Crews respond to shed fire in Oronoco Tuesday afternoon
- Multiple vehicles damaged in Oronoco shed fire
- Fire reported in Oronoco
- Arson suspected in Oronoco fire
- Dry Conditions, Oronoco Fire Spreads Fast
- Guilty plea in Oronoco burglary
- Oronoco driver hurt in rollover
- Man hospitalized after Oronoco crash
- Passenger sentenced for Oronoco chase
- Oronoco man sentenced for fight with neighbor
Scroll for more content...